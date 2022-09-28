Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective.

Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

If you actually go and you look at the 247 team composite rankings ... you'll see that Alabama and Georgia and Ohio State are the most talented teams in the country. ... But did you know that they are way ahead of the rest of college football, when looking at the talent? ... When you're rating these players and you're rating these rosters, the difference between Alabama at No. 1 and USC, a top-10 team and No. 11 on the team composite this year... That's the exact same difference as when you go from the 11th-best team USC... all the way down to 69th. That team is FAU.

Klatt's analysis points to the talent margin for the majority of college football being quite small compared to that of the top-3 teams.

As many players as USC brought in this year, Klatt believes they are still a ways away from reaching the upper echelons of the sport.