Joel Klatt Has Heartfelt Message For Michigan Assistant Coach Mike Hart

FOX's Joel Klatt was in the booth when Michigan assistant Mike Hart suffered a reported seizure on the sideline.

The running backs coach and former Wolverines star had to be stretchered off the field and brought to a local Bloomington hospital for further evaluation in the first quarter.

After the game, Klatt shared a tweet sending his best to Hart and the UM program:

"Sincerely hoping and praying that Mike Hart is ok..." he said. "That was a serious and very scary moment! He is a wonderful coach and his players love him...Get well soon Coach!"

Michigan's sideline was visibly shaken at the sight of their coach being carted off with something as serious as a seizure.

The Wolverines struggled to hold it together going into the halftime locker room, but came out in the second half playing for their beloved coach.

UM finished off Indiana 31-10, thanks to a very strong last two quarters from RB Blake Corum.