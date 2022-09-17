Joel Klatt Has New Health Update On Gus Johnson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Gus Johnson's partner-in-crime, Joel Klatt, shared a promising update on his FOX teammate after Saturday's game.

"Gus is doing well and already looking forward to next week!! Can't wait to have him back," Klatt tweeted before addressing some of the on-field action.

"As for Oklahoma, WOW!! so impressed with what they have done...Fast, Physical and great up front!"

Johnson fell ill during the first half of the network's Oklahoma and Nebraska broadcast and had to be replaced replaced by Brady Quinn for the last two quarters.

When FOX returned from the halftime break, Klatt made viewers aware of the situation regarding the renowned play-by-play man.

Gus is doing well. He’s just very much under the weather. He’s gonna step away here in the second half. I’ll be taking you the rest of the way with Brady [Quinn] and Jenny [Taft] on the sidelines. Coach Meyer will join us at some point, and we’ll continue this conversation about this great rivalry and these two programs.

Wishing Gus a very speedy recovery!