Joel Klatt: If TCU Were Oklahoma, Texas It Would Be "No Worse Than No. 4"

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: The TCU Horned Frogs logo on a football helmet during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Despite being the clear top team in the Big 12 with an 8-0 record this season, the TCU Horned Frogs were relegated to No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff poll of the season. FOX's Joel Klatt didn't appreciate that at all.

During The Joel Klatt Show, the college football analyst decried TCU being rated so low. He said that if TCU were either Oklahoma or Texas with their same resume, they would at least fourth in the College Football Playoff.

Klatt accused the rankings of reflecting brand bias and believes that hurt TCU. He argued that they have better wins than Clemson - another team in the top four.

"The simple fact is this: if (TCU) were Oklahoma or Texas with the same exact resume they would be no worse than four," Klatt said.

For TCU fans, this would hardly be the first time that they've been screwed over by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

Back in 2014 - the very first edition of the College Football Playoff - the Horned Frogs were left out in the cold despite an 11-1 record due in large part to the fact that they didn't have a Big 12 Championship Game to get a vital extra win in.

The Big 12 responded to missing out on the College Football Playoff by implementing a title game three years later.

Do you agree with Klatt's statement about TCU?