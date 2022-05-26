Joel Klatt Names 3 Games He's Really Excited For

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt and Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) *** Reggie Bush; Joel Klatt; Kevin Burkhardt

There's still a whole summer left before the 2022 college football season. But for FOX analyst Joel Klatt, a few games already have him extremely excited.

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Klatt weighed in on some of the big games that FOX is broadcasting this season. He identified three that have him the most excited though.

The first is the September 10 matchup that will see Alabama go to Texas. It will be their first regular season meeting in 100 years.

Second on Klatt's list is another game involving a Big 12 team: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska. This time the game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Lastly is The Game. Just about everyone is excited for that one on a yearly basis, but next year's will potentially be Ohio State's revenge game against arch-rival Michigan.

That's a lot of good games, any one of which can completely turn the College Football Playoff race on its head.

For Alabama and Texas in particular, that game might wind up being a national title game eliminator. We already know that Michigan-Ohio State will be.

Oklahoma-Nebraska might be Huskers head coach Scott Frost's last stand though. Another brutal loss might be the end of the line for Frost depending on how things stand.

But there's a lot more big games to be played in 2022.

Which college football games are you looking forward to next season?