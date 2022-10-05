Joel Klatt Names His Big Ten Championship Sleeper Team

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt and Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) *** Reggie Bush; Joel Klatt; Kevin Burkhardt

There's a team in the Big Ten that's lurking, waiting to pounce, according to FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt.

And that team, he says, is the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Speaking on his podcast Wednesday morning, Klatt explained that while Happy Valley hasn't been getting much attention from most of the national media this season, he's not like the others.

We only had one question about Penn State, and it was did you fix the run game? They did, and no one’s acknowledging it. I am. I think they’re in the top 10. There’s no other division in football that has 3 top-10 teams in the same division. That being said, this Penn State team has answered the questions. They run the ball very well… So watch out. If Sean Clifford doesn’t have to be the catalyst of moving the ball and he can go out there and operate and put his team in the right position then this is a dangerous team. That’s a team that is lurking.

Penn State gets this weekend off but ramp right back up with a huge away test at Michigan in Week 7.

A win in Ann Arbor could go a long way towards the team finding itself in the Big Ten Championship hunt.