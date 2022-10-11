Joel Klatt Names The 1 Thing Michigan "Needs" To Get Better At

The Michigan Wolverines moved to 6-0 on the season with a 31-10 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.

While this win kept their unbeaten streak alive, it wasn't exactly the dominant performance we've come to expect from the now-No. 5 team in the nation. They were tied 10-10 with the Hoosiers at the half after running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline early in the game.

College football analyst Joel Klatt believes the Wolverines need to improve one aspect of their offense if they want to continuing dominating the competition. He feels they need to "open up the play action pass."

"This Michigan team needs to be evaluated through the lens of playing Ohio State at the end of this season," he said during Tuesday's episode of The Joel Klatt Show. "... Where are they strong and where are they weak in light of who they have to play at the end of the season? ... They've gotta find a way to open up the play action pass. The passing game is way too static and there's not enough creativity."

Take a look at Klatt's full analysis here:

Michigan will face off against No. 10 Penn State in a home match this coming weekend. Klatt will be on the call for Fox Sports.