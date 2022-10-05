Joel Klatt Names The 3 Frontrunners For Heisman Trophy

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt and Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) *** Reggie Bush; Joel Klatt; Kevin Burkhardt

We're one month into the 2022 college football season and the viable contenders for the Heisman Trophy are really starting to distinguish themselves.

For FOX Sports' Joel Klatt, three players in particular appear to be leading the race for the Heisman Trophy right now. As you might expect, they're all quarterbacks on undefeated teams.

During The Joel Klatt Show, Klatt argued that Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, USC's Caleb Williams and Alabama's reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young are "on a tier of their own."

Klatt broke down what each of the three quarterbacks has done this season and how they've already separated themselves from the rest of the pack. But he did open the door to more players emerging as candidates down the stretch.

Bryce Young won the whole thing last year while CJ Stroud was a finalist. Meanwhile, Williams has almost matched his production from last season in Oklahoma in about half as many games.

Together, the three quarterbacks are a combined 15-0, with all of their teams ranked in the top six. If they all lead their teams on undefeated runs into the College Football Playoff, there's a good chance we get a blockbuster matchup between them with a national title on the line.

For Young, it would be a chance to be the first player since Archie Griffin to win two Heisman Trophies. For Stroud, it would be revenge for last year. And for Williams, it would show that Oklahoma made a big mistake by not starting him from the get-go last year.

Will any of these three win the Heisman Trophy? If so, who?