Joel Klatt Names 'Toughest Test' For Michigan's JJ McCarthy

MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines takes off running the football against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. Michigan defeated Wisconsin 38-17. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy is getting ready for just his fourth career start against Iowa this weekend, and FOX Sports' Joel Klatt has some thoughts on how McCarthy will fare.

During The Joel Klatt Show, Klatt predicted that the Hawkeyes would keep things close with the Wolverines in a "low-scoring affair." He believes that McCarthy is facing the toughest test of his young

“This is going to be a low-scoring affair. This is a game that screams defense to me, and not just because Iowa is playing in it. This is going to be a really tough test and the toughest test that we’re going to see JJ McCarthy face in his young career as the starting quarterback for Michigan," Klatt said.

McCarthy got his first taste of Big Ten opposition against Maryland last week. He completed 69.2-percent of his passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-27 win.

But McCarthy has yet to face a defense as stout as Iowa's.

Iowa currently have the No. 1 defense in the nation, allowing a grand total of 23 points so far. Their lone loss came against Iowa State in a game where they held the Cyclones to 10 points, but couldn't score more than seven of their own.

Granted, Iowa hasn't had the toughest of competition either. Their three wins have come over South Dakota State, Nevada and Big Ten minnow Rutgers.

Suffice it to say, this game won't just be J.J. McCarthy's toughest test, it will be the Iowa defense's toughest test.

