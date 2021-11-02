Joel Klatt Ranks His 4 Most ‘Deserving’ College Football Teams

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt tweeted out his personal CFB Playoff choices on Tuesday. With Selection Sunday only a month away, Klatt’s list spurred immediate debate among media and fans. The college and draft analyst’s rankings (as of November 2nd) are the following:

Georgia Michigan State Oklahoma Oregon

“If I were a committee of one & created playoff today here is what it would look like,” Klatt tweeted. “Full disclosure, I believe that CFB Playoff should be 4 most DESERVING, thus this is different than rankings.”

If I were a committee of one & created playoff today here is what it would look like…Full disclosure, I believe that CFB Playoff should be 4 most DESERVING, thus this is different than rankings 1) @GeorgiaFootball

2) @MSU_Football

3) @OU_Football

4) @oregonfootball — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 2, 2021

Needless to say, “deserving” is a tricky word. These rankings will always be a bit subjective–everyone has their own definition of “deserving.” Klatt, for instance, has a soft spot for Oregon. The Ducks (7-1) sit at seventh on both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. While they’re certainly still in the hunt for a Playoff spot, Oregon’s inclusion is Klatt’s most controversial take.

So who lost their slot to Oregon in Klatt’s rankings? Most likely Cincinnati (8-0) or Alabama (7-1), ranked second and third (respectively) in the two major polls.

Interestingly, Klatt is willing to forgive the Ducks for their shocking defeat at Stanford on October 2nd. The Cardinal (3-5) have lost three straight contests since pulling off one of the upsets of the year.

Playoff candidates have a month left to build their resumés before the selection committee releases its final rankings. The margin for error will only shrink as we approach the final games of the regular season.