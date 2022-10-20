Joel Klatt Ranks His Top 3 Heisman Trophy Contenders

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

The Heisman Trophy is always one of the most debated topics during each college football season.

After all, it's the most prestigious trophy in college football (outside of the National Championship one) and it's given to the most outstanding player in college football each year.

Joel Klatt, who's the top college football color commentator at FOX Sports, ranked his top three contenders for the trophy on Thursday afternoon.

Klatt has Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud as the frontrunner, followed by Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Michigan running back Blake Corum.

Stroud has been electric for the Buckeyes so far this season. In their first seven games, he's thrown for 1,737 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes.

Hooker's stock has gone up as this season has gone on. He's thrown for 1,817 yards and 15 touchdowns while also completing 70% of his passes.

Corum has done a great job on the ground for the Wolverines as they've yet to lose a game this season. He's already up to 900 yards and 13 touchdowns and there are still at least five more games left on the schedule.

We'll have to see how much this list changes toward the end of the season.