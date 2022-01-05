Joel Klatt Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh, NFL Rumors

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh could be interested in trying his hand at the NFL again. Harbaugh last coached for the 49ers from 2011-2014 and enjoyed immense success. Posting a 44-19 record that included three consecutive NFC title games and a Super Bowl appearance.

During an appearance on FS1’s “The Herd,” college football analyst Joel Klatt said he isn’t sure if Harbaugh will leave his alma mater, but knows if he chose to he would have continued success in the pros.

“If he leaves, he will succeed,” Klatt told Colin Cowherd. “He’s succeeded everywhere he’s been immediately. Wherever he goes, they’ll probably start winning right away.”

"If he leaves, he will succeed. He's succeeded everywhere he's been immediately. Wherever he goes, they'll probably start winning right away." — @joelklatt on Jim Harbaugh: pic.twitter.com/zjqFkc9AGF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 5, 2022

“I think that he was happier this year than he has been at any point in time in which I have covered him at Michigan,” Klatt continued. “And, from my standpoint, a lot of that had to do with the staff that he hired. Hired a lot of new staff, a lot younger, in fact he was the only one over 45 years of age on that staff.”

“He believes in what they’re doing and I don’t think he’s driven by money. But, I do know he’s driven by competition and he’s driven by going out there and trying to take on… I don’t want to say a project… some level of competition that interests him.”

Jim Harbaugh "might be tempted” to leave Michigan and make an NFL return, per @BruceFeldmanCFB pic.twitter.com/dIrkaDmk2n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 4, 2022

“I won’t be shocked but I’d be a little bit surprised if he leaves,” the FOX color commentator concluded. “The reason is because his family is settled, I think he’s settled, I think he found a nice niche, they’re recruiting at a high level.”

Michigan enjoyed their most successful season of the Jim Harbaugh-era in 2021. Beating Ohio State and reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time. However, the Wolverines ultimately lost 34-11 to No. 3 Georgia.