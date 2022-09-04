Joel Klatt Releases His New College Football Top 10 Rankings

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

A wild first weekend of college football means changes to Joel Klatt's top-10.

On Sunday, the FOX college football analyst released his revised list of the nation's 10 best teams, with Alabama and Georgia still looking like the top dogs but a few other shakeups:

Despite not playing a game yet, Klatt has the Clemson Tigers at four. With teams like Michigan, Texas A&M, USC and Baylor scooting up the rankings.

Even though Notre Dame lost its Saturday night game vs. Ohio State, the Fighting Irish defense very much controlled that game for long stretches and proved they can hang with one of the top programs in the country.

Some may say the Bulldogs dismantling of No. 11 Oregon should place them in the top spot, but Klatt is riding with Nick Saban and the consensus preseason title favorites for now.