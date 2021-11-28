Joel Klatt Releases His New Top 10 After Rivalry Week

Joel Klatt of FOX Sports has released his new top 10 going into conference championship week.

Klatt unsurprisingly has Georgia at the top spot after it finished 12-0 overall. The Bulldogs took down the Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech 45-0 on Saturday as a bit of tune-up for the Alabama contest next Saturday.

At two, Klatt has Michigan in that spot after it took down rival Ohio State. It was Michigan’s first win against OSU since 2011 and it’s now likely one win away from getting to the College Football Playoff.

He kept Alabama in that third spot after it survived against Auburn, but moved Cincinnati up to the fourth spot.

The Bearcats were on the outside looking in for Klatt’s rankings last week.

He then has Notre Dame in fifth and moved OSU down to seventh after it dropped to 10-2.

Oklahoma State was then moved up to the sixth spot and then Klatt had Baylor, Ole Miss, and Utah in the bottom three spots.

These rankings can and will change at the end of next weekend before the CFP committee decides who will get into the playoff.