Joel Klatt Reveals His Pick For Country's Best Conference

Joel Klatt was asked a fascinating question earlier this week.

Klatt, who is the lead college football analyst at FOX Sports and calls the top game for the network each week, was discussing the topic of which conference is the best in the country on his podcast titled "The Joel Klatt Show."

He usually calls a lot of Big 10 games so he could've picked that conference, but he went in another direction. Klatt picked the SEC, thought that shouldn't be a surprise.

"We all know that the SEC is the best conference," Klatt said. "I know it and I've admitted it numerous times all over the place. I get labeled as being this SEC hater because I will give other teams their due because I don't totally buy in all the time to the SEC narrative. I don't buy in when Kirby Smart tells me that it's so tough to win in Missouri. It's not tough to win in Missouri, your team just played like garbage. Again, I don't hate the SEC, they're the best conference in the land."

Klatt then goes on to mention how the conference produces the best teams and players in the country each season.

That's likely going to be no different for this season when a good chunk of players from the conference get picked in next year's NFL Draft.