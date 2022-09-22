Joel Klatt Reveals How He'd Fix College Football Scheduling

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Joel Klatt is among the many college football analysts who believe the league has a non-conference scheduling issue.

The Fox Sports analyst pointed out that of seven ranked matchups this season, the average point margin is 25.

Klatt believes he has a viable plan to increase "competitiveness" and "parity" in the college football regular season.

He suggested that ever team in the country, regardless of level, play nine conference games. The remaining three non-conference games would be decided in a random draw based on pool selections made by the College Football Playoff selection committee. Power Five schools would get two home and one away game — non-Power Five schools would get the inverse.

Top conference finishers would be placed in Pool 1. Middle-of-the-pack finishers would get Pool 2 and 3. Bottom of the conference would get Pool 4.

Klatt believes this method would ensure that the best programs in the country prove themselves as worthy for the College Football Playoff.

“I believe that the best programs in the country should be expected to play the toughest schedules in the country,” Klatt said. “No one should balk at that because we have an expanded playoff coming.”

There's no question this method would produce some exciting regular-season, non-conference action.