Joel Klatt Reveals The Biggest Difference For Georgia This Year

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt and Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) *** Reggie Bush; Joel Klatt; Kevin Burkhardt

The Georgia Bulldogs are certainly passing the eye test through three weeks of the season and FOX's Joel Klatt pointed out what he believes is the biggest difference with Kirby Smart's team this year.

“They have something that the other teams at Georgia haven’t had,” Klatt said on his podcast. “And that is confidence. Here’s what it boils down to, Georgia is playing like a team that doesn’t just think that they’re really good, they know that they’re really good.”

"It’s not about the ring, or the trophy, it’s about who Georgia beat," Klatt continued. Saying that he thinks that confidence would have grown whether Georgia beat the Crimson Tide in the regular season, or the playoff.

Similar to Joe Burrow's LSU team slaying the SEC giant in 2019.

Klatt went on to explain that Georgia's program is in a place that Nick Saban's Alabama teams were in the past; their school or the field?

Right now, it's certainly looking like the Bulldogs.