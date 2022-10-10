Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Clear Heisman Trophy Favorite

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt and Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

When it comes to this year's Heisman Trophy, there's only one player at the top of Joel Klatt's list; and that's Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Hopping on Twitter Monday afternoon, FOX's college football analyst said that while there are several really good players out there, Stroud has separated himself through six weeks.

Stroud firmly placed himself atop the Heisman frontrunners by hanging 361 yards and six touchdowns on Michigan State while completing 21-of-26 pass attempts.

Six games into the season, Stroud is putting up numbers usually reserved for EA Sports' "NCAA Football" titles: throwing for 1,737 yards and 24 TDs to just three interceptions with a 71% completion percentage.

It's scary to think where Stroud's numbers would be had it not been for a slow start against the Fighting Irish in the season-opener.