Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship.

The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.

“I actually think it’s Ohio State who they don’t want to see. And they might say we don’t care, fair enough, but if you’re a Georgia fan, who do you want to see? I imagine as you go through it, you’d probably rather face USC,” Klatt said on The Joel Klatt Show.

After a blowout home loss to Michigan this past weekend, 11-1 Ohio State is the first team out of the College Football Playoff field at No. 5.

If either No. 3 TCU or No. 4 USC lose their respective conference championship games, the Buckeyes could slide into the No. 4 position — putting them up against No. 1 Georgia in the first semifinal.

Given Ohio State's dominance throughout the season, there's no question the Buckeyes would be a tough first-round opponent.

Georgia will face off against the No. 14 LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship this weekend.