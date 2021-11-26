Joel Klatt Thinks LSU Will Hire 1 CFB Coach

One college football analyst appears to have his pick for who LSU will hire to replace Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron will coach his final game for the Tigers on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies as they look to finish 6-6 overall.

The coaching search has been underway for the last several weeks and Joel Klatt of FOX Sports thinks Matt Campbell of Iowa State will be the hire for LSU.

He appeared on Colin Cowherd’s show “The Herd” on Wednesday and put his name out there after thinking about it for a few seconds.

(Skip to around the 9:50 mark).

Campbell has done a good job at Iowa State for the last six years. He’s 41-33 overall and came into this season following a 9-3 season in 2020.

The Cyclones went into last season ranked No. 23 in the country and were able to finish ninth overall after their Fiesta Bowl win over the Oregon Ducks, 34-17.

This year, it’s been more of a struggle as Campbell’s squad is just 6-5 going into their final game against TCU on Friday afternoon.

It remains to be seen when LSU announces this hire, but it likely wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone if Campbell were to be the pick.