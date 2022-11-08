Joel Klatt Thinks Oregon Made A Big Scheduling Mistake

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

One of the biggest early season games of the 2022 college football season was between Oregon and Georgia.

The best team from the SEC went up against the best team from the Pac-12 and it wasn't particularly close. The Bulldogs dismantled the Ducks, 49-3, and showed that it's going to take a lot more to take them down.

Since then, they've gone on to win all of their games (so far) while the Ducks have won eight straight and are 8-1 overall.

The Ducks are a potential dark horse for the College Football Playoff (especially if they win out) but Joel Klatt thinks that they made a big mistake when they scheduled the Bulldogs for this season.

“Scheduling matters a great deal,” Klatt said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “It might be one of the only things that matter. College football has become about recruiting and scheduling. There was no reason and no benefit to playing that game.”

We'll have to see if it comes back to screw the Ducks when they're potentially looking to see if they make the CFP in about a month.