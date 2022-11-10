Joel Klatt Thinks Significant College Football Upset Could Happen This Weekend

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

There have been some incredible upsets in college football through these first two thirds of the season, with one of the biggest coming just five days ago as LSU took down Alabama. But FOX's Joel Klatt believes another big one could be coming this weekend.

During Thursday's edition of The Joel Klatt Show, Klatt made the case that No. 8 Oregon should be on upset alert as they host Pac-12 rival and No. 25 ranked Washington. He argued that Washington's FBS-leading passing attack could give the Ducks' struggling pass defense a lot of problems.

"This could be a tough matchup for Oregon, folks," Klatt said. "I know everyone is praising Oregon and rightly so... It's not a great matchup for Oregon. Oregon gave up 439 passing yards to Georgia. They gave up 375 passing yards to Washington State... They are the 117th ranked passing defense in America and they're about to face the No. 1 passing offense in the country."

It will definitely be the toughest opponent that Washington has faced all season. They have wins over ranked Michigan State and Oregon State teams, but are the only Pac-12 team to lose to struggling Arizona State.

However, the Huskies know how to put up lots of points and have yet to be held below 24 all season. They scored at least 30 seven times and at least 40 four times.

Should Oregon be on upset alert this weekend?