Joel Klatt's Comment On Conference Realignment Going Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Joel Klatt sees all of this conference realignment as a positive thing for college sports going forward.

A year after Texas and Oklahoma agreed to join the SEC in 2025, USC and UCLA sent shockwaves across the college landscape when they agreed to join the Big Ten in 2024.

It's a move that no one saw coming and now, everyone is waiting for the next domino to fall.

Klatt thinks that the long-term outlook for fans outside the SEC or Big Ten will turn out well once more moves are made.

"It is incredibly hard to see right now, in particular, if you're team is outside SEC or Big 10, but the long-term outlook for fans is a good one. We will look back on these times as the moves that shaped a better post-season, more quality non-con games, & stronger governance," Klatt tweeted.

Klatt does have a point, especially when it comes to better non-conference games between the Power 5 conferences.

We'll have to wait and see if he'll be right down the line with regards to a better postseason and stronger governance.