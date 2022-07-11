Joey Bosa Makes His Commitment To Football Extremely Clear

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa is taking a different approach to the offseason this year.

In a recent conversation with teammate Drue Tranquill on his podcast, Bosa explained that he used to take time away from football during the off period to pursue various hobbies and other interests.

However, this time around, the four-time Pro Bowler is diving head first into football year-round and giving his mind and body the time it needs to prepare for the NFL's 18-week grind.

“Honestly, I’ve kind of come to the conclusion that I don’t really care,” Bosa told Tranquill.

“Football is my No. 1 and pretty much only priority. I don’t need to fill my time with all these sorts of things whether it’s going to the beach or doing all these . . . I was trying to fill my time with these hobbies, but it would affect my performance which, in turn, would affect my well-being, my mental well-being.”

Those hobbies haven't seemed to impact Bosa's production thus far, so a fully locked-in Joey Bosa could be an even scarier sight for offenses league-wide.