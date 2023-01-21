Joey Bosa Receives Punishment From NFL For What He Said About Officiating

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa is going to be writing a decent-sized check this weekend.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the league fined Bosa $55,546 for his unsportsmanlike conduct and public criticism of officiating in last week's playoff loss to the Jaguars.

Bosa was reportedly hit for $29,785 and $13,261, respectively, for the two unsportsmanlike conduct flags, and an additional $12,500 for his postgame comments.

The four-time Pro Bowler drew the first of the flags after saying something to a referee and the second by taking off his helmet and slamming it to the turf after a missed call that resulted in a Christian Kirk touchdown.

The following day, Bosa let loose on the officials (via USA Today's Mike Freeman). Saying:

I think there just needs to be more accountability on — I mean, if I say something to them, I get a $40,000 fine. But if they blow a call that ruins an entire team's season, they get to — they're probably back in the locker room after the game, like, 'Ha, got that asshole. You know, yeah, got him. Fifteen yards. What a loser.' I guarantee you that's what they’re f---ing talking back in the back. Whatever, power trip. I'm sick of those f---ing people.

$55,546 to be exact.