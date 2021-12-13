Look: Joey Bosa’s Sack Celebration Went Viral Sunday

Chargers Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa made some waves on Sunday with a hilariously disrespectful sack celebration.

After a lethal fourth-down strip sack of Giants QB Mike Glennon, Bosa made an homage to every millennial teenager who ever played an online game of Halo.

We’ll just roll the clip and let ya’ll see for yourself.

Joey Bosa with the Halo teabag sack celly pic.twitter.com/JWalHNGefq — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 12, 2021

It was Joey Bosa’s only sack in the 37-21 win over New York. But the three-time Pro Bowler let everyone know about it.

Some would question how this isn’t taunting but a simple finger point is. And I would agree. However, Bosa wasn’t flagged for the suggestive gesture.

Joe Judge "encouraged" by Giants' fight in 37-21 loss to Chargers. https://t.co/5U76vrsFSs — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 13, 2021

It just serves as a new low for the once proud New York Football Giants. NY dropped to 4-9 with the loss, and the Fightin’ Joe Judge’s continue to circle the drain. Along with their stadium-mate Jets. Mike Glennon struggled throughout, finishing 17-36 for 191 yards and two touchdowns to one interception.

Bosa and the Bolts D was able to hold Saquon Barkley in check. The Pro Bowl running back was only able to muster 64 yards on 16 carries.

The Chargers inched closer to the top of the AFC West with the victory. LA will try to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs with just a few games to go.