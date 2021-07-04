Look: Joey Chestnut’s Epic Introduction Is Going Viral

Few “athletes” in sports, if any, are better at dominating their competition than Joey Chestnut. We’re seeing that excellence on display on Sunday afternoon.

Chestnut, 37, is going for yet another win at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest on Sunday.

Last year, Chestnut downed 75 hot dogs in a record-setting win. This year, he’s going for even more. Chestnut said on Friday that he believes a record is possible.

“I’m hoping I can find that perfect rhythm were I can keep pushing and I’m comfortable,” Chestnut said at Friday’s weigh-in. “Hopefully 76, 77 sounds doable.”

The fans are hoping to see history on Sunday.

Chestnut’s epic introduction before the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest is going viral on social media.

“Joey Chestnut has the best intro in all of sports,” The Big Lead tweeted on Sunday.

Joey Chestnut has the best intro in all of sports. pic.twitter.com/KE2P3LlzSo — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) July 4, 2021

Hey, it doesn’t get much better than that.

The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest is currently airing on ESPN. Tune in if you want to see Chestnut make a run at history.