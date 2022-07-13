Joey Chestnut Names 1 Food That 'Screwed Me Up' After Eating In Contest

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Defending Champion Joey Chestnut competes during the 2021 Nathans Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) John Lamparski/Getty Images

Joey Chestnut is one of the best competitive eaters in history but sometimes, even he feels sick after putting stuff in his stomach.

Chestnut won the National Hot Dog Eating Contest a little over a week ago for the 15th time as he continues to prove that no one can beat him.

That said, he has felt ill after competitive eating before. Chestnut revealed today that he once took part in a crab cake eating contest and it went poorly.

"I remember I did a crab cake contest," Chestnut said "via Pardon My Take" (first transcribed by Audacy). "When I got on stage I was like 'Whoa these crab cakes, they smell like fish. They had been sitting out for a couple of hours. That one made me sick afterward. And now I love crab cakes, but I really couldn’t have crab cakes for a couple of years. It screwed me up.”

That does not sound like a fun combination there.

At least Chestnut learned his lesson going forward.