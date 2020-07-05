The Spun

Joey Chestnut Revealed His Incredible Life Goal On Saturday

Joey Chestnut eating hot dogs.NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Joey Chestnut reacts after competing during the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Joey Chestnut won the contest, eating a Coney Island record 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Joey Chestnut made history on Saturday.

The longtime competitive eating champion won Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest on July 4. He retained the epic Mustard Yellow Belt, eating a world record 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. No one else came close to matching Chestnut’s production.

Chestnut, 36, admitted that this one was hard.

“I knew I was fast in the beginning. It was like blistering speed. And the dogs were cooked really well today. Minute six is where I really missed the crowd … and I hit a wall, and it took me a little bit more work to get through it. This is a crazy year, and I’m happy I was able to get a record,” Chestnut said.

Coming in second place was Darron Breeden, who ate 42 hot dogs and buns. Chestnut nearly doubled the amount eaten by the No. 2 finisher.

Chestnut, who won $10,000 in the win, revealed his incredible life goal after Saturday’s championship.

Chestnut, a Kentucky native, is the No. 1 ranked competitive eater in the world by Major League Eating. Hopefully he can continue to rake in the prize money so he can make that big donation to his elementary school.

The competitive eater has not lost the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest since 2015, when he fell to Matt Stonie.


