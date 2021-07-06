Joey Chestnut Reveals What He Eats After Hot-Dog Competition

After eating 76 hot dogs on the Fourth of July, legendary competitive eater Joey Chestnut shared that he sees himself eating plenty of greens in the near future.

The 37-year-old set a new world record with his effort at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday. When all was said and done, Chestnut put back 22,800 calories worth in hot dogs.

Now that he’s begun his recovery process, the 14-time champion is eagerly awaiting the chance to eat some healthy foods, as soon as he’s able.

“I’m still bloated,” Chestnut told TMZ on Monday. “If I start sweating, I’ll smell like meat. But I go in knowing that it’s going to take a couple days to recover.”

“As soon as I can, I’m going to start eating a salad, greens and high fiber.”

Chestnut continued to establish his dominance over the other top competitive eaters in the world with his win over the weekend. At this point, it’s worth wondering what’s left for the 37-year-old to accomplish.

Chestnut told TMZ that he feels his body is taking more time to recover and that he doesn’t know how much more he’ll be able to push past 76 hot dogs as he gets older. However, he reassured fans that he still is healthy and hopes to keep making gains for as long as he continues to compete.

“I tried pushing a little bit harder but I’ll tell you what, last year I felt I recovered a little bit quicker,” Chestnut said. “This year, I’m getting older and I don’t know how much more I can push it while I’m getting older.

“It’s like anybody. You have to be aware of your body… As long as it’s still fun and as long as I’m healthy, I’ll be doing it. I hope I can keep making gains, but it’s going to get harder and harder. I can see that coming.”