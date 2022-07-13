Joey Chestnut Teases Fans With Possible Rematch vs. Takeru Kobayashi

NEW YORK - JULY 02: Former champion Takeru Kobayashi (R) and reigning champion Joey Chestnut look on at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest official weigh-in ceremony July 2, 2009 in New York City. Chestnut defeated arch rival Kobayashi of Japan in an overtime battle last year by consuming 64 hot dogs. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Mario Tama/Getty Images

There have been many great rivalries in sports through the years. Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning, Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi, Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic are just a few.

But in the world of competitive eating, the biggest rivalry has been Joey Chestnut vs. Takeru Kobayashi. And after years since their last showdown, it appears that a rematch could happen.

Appearing on Pardon My Take, Chestnut said that his contract with Major League Eating and Nathan's is expiring this year. He said that the expiring contract will allow him to find a way to compete against Kobayashi once again.

"The end of this year's going to be a weird year for me cause my contract with Major League Eating and Nathan's is going to be over, so it'll be my first year in a long long time that I can actually eat against Kobayashi, so me and him could find a way to compete," Chestnut said via Pardon My Take.

Takeru Kobayashi is widely credited with popularizing competitive eating as a major sporting event. He won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest six years in a row between 2001 and 2006.

But a series of controversies between 2007 and 2011 led to Kobayashi leaving the annual hot dog eating contest. He has not competed since 2009.

Kobayashi has largely left the competitive eating scene over the past few years. It's not clear whether he would be interested or even capable of taking on Joey Chestnut now.

That said, the fans want it and money talks. Never say never.

Will we see Joey Chestnut take on Takeru Kobayashi one more time?