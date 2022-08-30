Joey Galloway Names Alabama's 'Biggest Threat' This Year

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 04: Joey Galloway, former Seahawks wide reeiver and ESPN analyst, enjoys McDonald's on September 4, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/Getty Images for McDonald's)

Alabama is seen as one of the teams to beat this season in college football.

Of course, this is said about the Crimson Tide every year under Nick Saban since they always have some of the best players in the country.

On Tuesday morning, Get Up's Joey Galloway named Alabama's biggest threat this season. It should come as no surprise that he chose Ohio State.

“In Columbus, they’re saying ‘Is Alabama the biggest threat to Ohio State winning it this season?’ There are two really good football teams in the country right now going into the season, that’s Alabama and Ohio State,” Galloway said via Saturday Down South. “And I wouldn’t say people (around Ohio State) look at it as ‘We’re the biggest threat to Alabama,’ they actually look at it the other way around as if it is Ohio State’s title to win or lose, and can Alabama slow them down.”

The Buckeyes come into this season with a game-breaking offense led by C.J. Stroud and a new-look defense led by Jim Knowles. Knowles is the former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator and was hired by Ryan Day after the 2021-22 season ended.

Both teams have been popular picks to play in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, which is set for Jan. 9.

They'll get their seasons started this Saturday when Alabama takes on Utah State while Ohio State plays Notre Dame.