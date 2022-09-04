Joey Galloway Reveals Main Takeaway From Ohio State's Win

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 04: Joey Galloway, former Seahawks wide reeiver and ESPN analyst, enjoys McDonald's on September 4, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/Getty Images for McDonald's)

Ohio State got a massive win on Saturday night against Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes took down the Fighting Irish, 21-10 in a game that was a lot closer than some people thought it was going to be.

After the game concluded, ESPN's Joey Galloway gave his main takeway and thinks that the Buckeyes' defense is ready to go going forward.

"Everyone wanted to see how the defense would look. In this game, they held Notre Dame to 250 total yards and shut them out in the second half. This defense looked way more aggressive, way more disruptive up front. They may have found a star in Mike Hall. You walk away feeling like your defense is ready to go," Galloway said (first transcribed by Saturday Tradition).

The Buckeyes' defense was a major question mark last year after the unit struggled on the ground and through the air.

It led to head coach Ryan Day making a change at the defensive coordinator position. Kerry Coombs was relieved of his duties and Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles was brought in to replace him.

So far, the Buckeyes are reaping the rewards of that change but work still remains.