Joey Galloway Says There’s A Very Clear Top 4 This Year

With the late start to the Big Ten season this year, some of the conferences’ top teams haven’t exactly had ample time to prove themselves.

Ohio State is the one team that’s been able to defy the late start and solidify their spot in the top four already. Some analysts question whether or not the Buckeyes deserve to be there yet — it’s certainly strange seeing a 3-0 team up there amongst 7-0, 6-0 squads.

OSU won’t get the chance to prove themselves this week either as Maryland suffered a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this week.

Breaking: The Ohio State-Maryland game scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Maryland program. pic.twitter.com/lY8t00QJAz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2020

Former Ohio State star and current ESPN analyst Joey Galloway sees the their situation differently though. He believes the Buckeyes have done everything needed to lock them into their current No. 3 spot.

The former wide receiver acknowledged Ohio State’s struggling running game, but also pointed out flaws in the other top teams in the nation.

“Ohio State is definitely one of the top-four teams in the country, just like Clemson, just like Alabama, just like Notre Dame,” Galloway said on ESPN’s College Football Podcast. “There are question marks that we’ll have to see if they play out. The run game isn’t great. The defense isn’t great. But neither is Alabama’s defense, neither is Clemson’s defense. They’re one of the four best teams. We’ll just have to see as the season plays out if they can get better in a couple of areas.”

Despite struggles in the run game, (both Trey Sermon and Master Teague III with career-low yards per carry numbers), Ohio State has looked unstoppable on offense so far. The Buckeyes have logged three blowout victories through their first three games with a point differential of +70.

This offensive fire power is in large part due to the outstanding play of Heisman-contending quarterback Justin Fields. Through the Buckeye’s first three games, Fields has thrown 72-83 for 908 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

“Justin Fields is in his second year in this system, and I think he’s extremely talented,” Galloway said. “He’s a strong, big, athletic kid that it seems to me, that’s what’s translating to NFL football nowadays, the ability to leave the pocket, take off running, make plays downfield with your feet. Justin Fields absolutely can do that.”

Ohio State will take on their first top-ten challenger next weekend vs. No. 10 Indiana. The Hoosiers currently lead Michigan State 24-0 in the fourth quarter of this weekend’s matchup and will likely move to 4-0 on the season.