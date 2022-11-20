Joey Galloway Thinks 1 Team Benefited The Most Saturday

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: ESPN Championship Drive analyst Joey Galloway prior to the start of the Alabama Crimson Tide's game versus the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 7, 2019, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There were a lot of big scares on Saturday, but ultimately the only College Football Playoff contender that lost was SEC giant Tennessee. For ESPN analyst Joey Galloway, one team in particular benefited from their loss to South Carolina.

Appearing on College Football Final, Galloway argued that SEC West champion LSU should be "ecstatic" over Tennessee's loss. He pointed out that Tennessee was ranked in front of them and the Vols' loss puts LSU in a position to make the Playoff if they win the SEC Championship.

"LSU is ecstatic right now," Galloway said, via Saturday Down South. "Because LSU was ranked behind Tennessee. Tennessee went on the road, beat LSU, 40-13. So the question was, should LSU happen to win out, how do they put them above a Tennessee team that beat them at home the way they beat them. So now LSU has to be really excited with Tennessee out of the way."

Some would argue that Tennessee's recent loss might weaken LSU's case given that LSU have two losses already. But if LSU's ranking doesn't ebb and flow with Tennessee's, they're definitely the most likely team to move into their spot now.

LSU's entire season hinges on beating Texas A&M on Saturday and then pulling off a stunning upset of Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

If they do, they are virtually assured of getting into the College Football Playoff at 11-2, which would make them the first-ever two-loss team to reach the tournament.

Suffice it to say, LSU should control their own destiny. A loss either team would unquestionably end their title run.

We'll find out if the College Football Playoff Selection Committee agree with that assessment this Tuesday.