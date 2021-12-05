Joey Galloway Thinks 2 Ohio State Players Will Sit Out

Ohio State’s bowl game matchup is set.

The Buckeyes aren’t College Football Playoff bound this year, but they are still heading to a pretty fun destination.

Ohio State is set to take on Utah in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. The Buckeyes are coming off a loss to Michigan in the regular season finale.

The question for the Buckeyes will be this: how many players, if any, will sit out of the Rose Bowl due to NFL Draft stock?

Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Joey Galloway believes two star wide receivers will probably sit out of the game.

“The question is who’s playing for Ohio State? I think that’s something we’ll have to pay attention to,” Galloway said on Sunday, per 247Sports. “Does Olave go play? Does Garrett Wilson go play?”

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes they will play.

“My guess is they’ll play — that would be my guess,” Herbstreit said.

Galloway, though, does not.

“I would go the other way in this situation,” Galloway said. “If you’re those two guys, who have a chance to be in the first round. Now believe me, we’ve had this argument before and I don’t believe in this way of thinking, but I would be surprised if Ohio State comes in fully-tooled.”

Ohio State and Utah are set to meet in Pasadena on New Year’s Day.