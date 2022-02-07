Joey Logano Announced Big Personal News After Today’s Win

The Spun

Joey Logano at the LA Coliseum.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

It’s going to be a pretty exciting couple of days for Joey Logano.

The veteran NASCAR driver took home the win at Sunday’s Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the L.A. Coliseum in Southern California.

Logan finished in first place at the unique race, beating out Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon, among other drivers. The 150-lap race brought a ton of cool attention to the NASCAR world.

It was a really fun event.

Following his big win, Logano announced some even bigger personal news – his wife is set to have a baby on Monday.

“I can’t believe it we’re here! This is an amazing event. Congratulations, NASCAR such a huge step in our industry to put on an amazing race for everybody. This is big. My wife’s having a baby tomorrow pretty big weekend,” Logan announced.

It’s Joey and his wife Brittany’s third baby.

Congrats on a big weekend, Joey!

