Joey Logano Announced Big Personal News After Today’s Win

It’s going to be a pretty exciting couple of days for Joey Logano.

The veteran NASCAR driver took home the win at Sunday’s Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the L.A. Coliseum in Southern California.

Logan finished in first place at the unique race, beating out Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon, among other drivers. The 150-lap race brought a ton of cool attention to the NASCAR world.

It was a really fun event.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE JOEY LOGANO ON HIS WIN AT THE LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM! pic.twitter.com/1o3sVztZBe — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 7, 2022

Following his big win, Logano announced some even bigger personal news – his wife is set to have a baby on Monday.

“I can’t believe it we’re here! This is an amazing event. Congratulations, NASCAR such a huge step in our industry to put on an amazing race for everybody. This is big. My wife’s having a baby tomorrow pretty big weekend,” Logan announced.

Joey Logano wins the Next Gen debut in LA! "I can't believe it we're here! This is an amazing event. Congratulations, NASCAR such a huge step in our industry to put on an amazing race for everybody. This is big. My wife's having a baby tomorrow pretty big weekend" — PRN (@PRNlive) February 7, 2022

It’s Joey and his wife Brittany’s third baby.

Congrats on a big weekend, Joey!