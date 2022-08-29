Joey Votto Is Not Retiring: MLB World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 21: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on June 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Reds 7-5 in twelve innings. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Joey Votto has been a mainstay in the Reds lineup since 2007. And according to Charlie Goldsmith of the National Enquirer, that's not changing.

Per Goldsmith, "Joey Votto says he has no plans to retire and is fully focused on getting ready for 2023."

The MLB world reacted to the six-time All-Star coming back for Year 17.

"Joey Votto 2023 All-Star," replied a die-hard Reds fan.

"Spoken like Tom Brady," another said.

"I could think of 25 million reasons why," commented a Reds reporter.

"He’s playing till he’s 63 lets goooooo."

"Welp. Here’s another year of Votto holding the organization back."

"Who thought this was even a question?" another asked.

In 91 games this season, Joey Votto is batting .312 with 11 home runs, 41 RBIs and 18 doubles.