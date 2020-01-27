Sunday morning, a helicopter carrying nine people, including former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, crashed in Calabasas, California, killing everyone aboard. We’re now learning that a college baseball coach and his family are among the dead.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and his daughter Alyssa are reportedly three of the victims. The Brewster Whitecaps, Altobelli’s former Cape Cod team, were the first to reveal the news on Twitter.

Altobelli’s brother Tony confirmed the news on CNN.

Orange Coast College posted a tribute to Altobelli after hearing the news.

We are heartbroken and shocked to learn that our former head coach, John Altobelli along with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa passed away this morning in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. — Brewster Whitecaps (@WhitecapsCCBL) January 26, 2020

John was our head coach in 2012-14, and his son JJ played for us too. JJ and his other daughter Alexis survive them. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. — Brewster Whitecaps (@WhitecapsCCBL) January 26, 2020

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli. He was a coach, a colleague, a mentor and a friend at OCC for 27 years. Read our full statement at https://t.co/ttTGWOZKnm pic.twitter.com/ch8ilLHHl4 — Orange Coast College (@orangecoast) January 26, 2020

The school released a statement on his accomplishments as well:

Altobelli led the Pirates to numerous conference and state championship titles, notching more than 700 wins during his career and four state championships. In 2019, he was honored by the American Baseball Coaches Association as an ABCA/Diamond National Coach of the Year, a testament to his incredible work ethic and passion for the game. “Coach Alto” was a mentor to his players, often playing a key role in positioning student athletes to obtain scholarships to play at the four-year level.

Four of the dead have yet to be named. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is expected to release that information after the families have been notified.

Obviously, this will go down as one of the worst days in sports history. Our thoughts and prayers are with Altobelli’s family and friends.