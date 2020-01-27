The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Baseball Coach John Altobelli, His Wife And Daughter Among Those Killed In Helicopter Crash

The scene after Kobe Bryant's helicopter crashed in California.CALABASAS, CA - JANUARY 26: In this handout photo provided by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, emergency crews respond to a helicopter crash that reportedly killed former NBA player Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas, California. Five people have been confirmed dead in the crash in the Calabasas hills, among them former NBA star of the Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant. (Photo by LASD via Getty Images)

Sunday morning, a helicopter carrying nine people, including former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, crashed in Calabasas, California, killing everyone aboard. We’re now learning that a college baseball coach and his family are among the dead.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and his daughter Alyssa are reportedly three of the victims. The Brewster Whitecaps, Altobelli’s former Cape Cod team, were the first to reveal the news on Twitter.

Altobelli’s brother Tony confirmed the news on CNN.

Orange Coast College posted a tribute to Altobelli after hearing the news.

The school released a statement on his accomplishments as well:

Altobelli led the Pirates to numerous conference and state championship titles, notching more than 700 wins during his career and four state championships. In 2019, he was honored by the American Baseball Coaches Association as an ABCA/Diamond National Coach of the Year, a testament to his incredible work ethic and passion for the game. “Coach Alto” was a mentor to his players, often playing a key role in positioning student athletes to obtain scholarships to play at the four-year level.

Four of the dead have yet to be named. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is expected to release that information after the families have been notified.

Obviously, this will go down as one of the worst days in sports history. Our thoughts and prayers are with Altobelli’s family and friends.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]