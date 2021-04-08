John Beilein Linked To Major College Basketball Job

Longtime head coach John Beilein could be eyeing a return to the college game.

On Wednesday afternoon, Arizona parted ways with their 12-year head coach Sean Miller. With yet another high-profile head coaching job opening up in this year’s cycle, Beilein’s name has been tossed into the mix for the Wildcats job in Tucson, according to 247Sports Arizona Basketball Coaching Hot Board.

Through 28 years of college basketball head coaching, including 12 seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, Beilein amassed an impressive 571-325 overall record. Leaving his longtime Michigan basketball program in 2019, the veteran college coach tried his luck at the NBA level — taking the head coaching job with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After notching a disappointing 14-40 record with the Cavs, Beilein was fired and has been out of a job since.

The Arizona job isn’t the first time Beilein has been mentioned in this head coaching cycle. When Indiana head coach and Sean Miller’s brother, Archie Miller, was fired in late March, the former Wolverines coach was also thrown into the mix for that highly sought-after gig.

That being said, Beilein, 68, isn’t looking like the top option for either of these schools right now.

Currently leading the way for Arizona in their prospective coaching search are longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd, former Wildcats star/Pacific head coach Damon Stoudamire and former Arizona guard/Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner.

Whoever takes the Wildcats job is likely in for a rebuild period as the program could face NCAA sanctions from past rules violations.