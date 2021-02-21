John Beilein Reacts To Michigan’s Win At Ohio State Today

John Beilein was on the sideline for a lot of big wins during his time at Michigan. Today, he got to witness one as a fan watching on television.

The former Michigan Wolverines head coach is a big fan of what he saw from his old program at Ohio State on Sunday.

Michigan, the No. 3 team in the country, topped No. 4 Ohio State, 92-87, in one of the best college basketball games of the year (arguably the best).

Beilein, who coached at Michigan from 2007-19, took to Twitter to praise the Wolverines for their performance. He had some kind words for his replacement, Juwan Howard.

“Michigan is soooo good ! So many weapons and great team-first players. They take great shots , their D made OSU take guarded shots , and they really take care of the ball. Juwan Howard and his staff have made this team special. Their game travels,” the former Michigan Wolverines head coach tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Michigan is in line for a Big Ten regular season championship and a No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Big Ten hasn’t won a national championship since Michigan State in 2000, but Michigan has what it takes to end that streak this season.