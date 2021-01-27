John Calipari Has Blunt Response After Latest Kentucky Loss

Decades of college basketball dominance has been completely thrown out the window for Kentucky in 2020.

At 5-10, John Calipari and this year’s squad are off to the worst start of his Wildcats career. With no clear scoring leader, the biggest issue this season boils down to an inability to get things done on the offensive end.

Through Kentucky’s 70-59 loss to No. 9 Alabama on Tuesday, a lack of individual talent and strength with the ball was readily apparent. The Wildcats shot 19/54 from the floor (35.2%) and turned the ball over 17 times.

Coach Cal was sure to highlight his team’s shortcomings on offense after the game.

“We passed up shots and then the toughness,” Calipari said in a postgame press conference. “We got the ball where we wanted to at times and couldn’t hold onto it. We don’t have a guy you throw it to and he goes one-on-one and gets by a guy.”

Simply put — this year’s Kentucky team isn’t being bailed out by NBA lottery pick talent.

For years, the Coach Calapari mold has revolved around a wealth of elite, one-and-done freshmen talent. It often takes the young Wildcats a bit of time to mesh as a team, but they almost always pull it together.

Not this year.

With eight freshmen on the roster, Kentucky just hasn’t been able to get anything going its way.

After winning their first game of the season, the inexperienced Calapari-led squad dropped six straight games en route to a 1-7 start. Earlier this month, Kentucky went on another skid, losing three straight in mid January.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, all signs point towards yet another negative streak. Starting with tonight’s loss to the No. 9 Crimson Tide, Kentucky is slated for four straight games against top 25 opponents (No. 5 Texas, No. 12 Missouri, No. 18 Tennessee).

Unless an elite offensive talent comes out of the woodwork, Coach Cal and Kentucky are in for a world of hurt over the next couple weeks.