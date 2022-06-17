John Calipari Has Heartfelt Message After Death Of Kentucky Hall Of Famer

Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari shared a message regarding the recent passing of Wildcats legend Mike Pratt.

The former basketball star and longtime UK analyst passed away at 73 years old on Thursday.

"There just wasn’t anyone like Mike Pratt. Truly one of a kind in all of the best ways. I’m really going to miss my friend. Please keep Marcia and the family in your prayers," Calipari wrote on Twitter.

Pratt suited up for the Wildcats from 1967-70 and finished his playing career with 1,359 points and 718 rebounds. He averaged 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game through 81 contests under legendary head coach Adolph Rupp.

Kentucky notched a 71-12 overall record during his career with the program.

“We lost a family member, a part of the Kentucky family and a friend. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Mike Pratt, you knew what a special person he was,” Calipari added in a press release. “Mike was a dear friend to me and was an integral part in helping me become head coach here. Ellen and I will forever be grateful to him for his support and kindness. We should all be thankful that he was in our lives. Mike knew that the University and the Big Blue Nation loved him, and they never forgot what he did as a player and then later as a connection for the program. I’m going to miss him.

Pratt entered the broadcasting world in 1985, working for the Charlotte Hornets Television Network, ESPN and Fox Sports South. He took over his role as UK Sports Network’s radio color analyst for Kentucky men's basketball games in 2001.

He was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.

Our thoughts are with the Pratt family and all those close to him during this difficult time.