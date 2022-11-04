John Calipari Offers New Update On Kentucky Star Oscar Tshiebwe

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 17: Oscar Tshiebwe #34 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on in the first half against the Saint Peter's Peacocks during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 17, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kentucky is likely going to be without star forward Oscar Tshiebwe for the start of the 2022-23 season.

Head coach John Calipari spoke to the media on Thursday night and said that he'd be surprised if Tshiebwe played next Monday and Friday.

"I would be stunned if he played Monday. I would be somewhat surprised if he played Friday," Calipari said.

Tshiebwe has been battling a knee injury after he underwent a minor procedure back on Oct. 11.

Last season, he averaged a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds per game while shooting just over 60% from the floor. He's also the reigning National Player of the Year.

Kentucky will open its season at home against Howard on Monday night before playing another home contest against Duquesne on Friday night.

Tip-off for the first one will be at 6:30 p.m. ET, while the latter will start at 7 p.m. ET.