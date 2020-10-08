John Calipari and Chris Mack have gotten into a war of words over the last few weeks over this year’s Kentucky vs. Louisville game.

Louisville is set to host this year’s edition of the rivalry at the KFC Yum! Center. John Calipari says he’s ready to bring his team to Louisville as currently scheduled in December. Mack is not happy that the game may take place without fans in attendance.

Due to the ongoing public health crisis, there may be few if any Cardinals fans in attendance for that huge game. In 2021, hopefully we’re mostly back to normal life, which would mean a packed Rupp Arena for that year’s game in Lexington. Mack doesn’t believe that it is fair, and wants to have a game or two played at a neutral site to even things out. Calipari maintains that no one is at fault for the pandemic, and everyone is just playing the hands that they’re dealt. Kentucky has a similar situation with a game against Notre Dame and an SEC/Big 12 challenge game, both of which will be played with limited if any fans. Calipari capped his argument by saying that he hopes Mack “is not trying to end the series.”

This back-and-forth continues, with both coaches now taking to video to take shots at the other. Coach Cal just put out a video urging people to vote, but within it is a hidden message about the situation with Mack and Louisville that he had to know people would decipher. Here is the original version of the video, which speeds through Calipari calling out his rival.

I hope I can have everyone’s attention. There are some important things we need to talk about and I know some of you have been waiting for me to say something … pic.twitter.com/aUOUNWHAjR — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 7, 2020

We’ve slowed that video down, and it reveals what Calipari actually said, before his pro-voting message (a very good message, by the way).

After making reference to Kentucky stars Anthony Davis and Tyler Herro playing in the NBA Finals, Cal takes a pretty clear jab at Louisville. “It is crazy right now. Scheduling? The guy out west? He’s nuts. He’s out of his mind.”

We certainly hope that these two sides figure out a way to play this winter. This rivalry doesn’t really need any more heat than it normally has, but we should get a pretty explosive edition of it this year, whether there are fans or not.

