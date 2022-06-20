John Cena Is Making History: WWE World Reacts

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: John Cena attends the red carpet for 'Bumblebee' at Comic-Con International 2018 on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

John Cena is arguably the GOAT when it comes to his exploits in the ring, but his legacy off of it is even more special.

On Sunday, the WWE continued its #CenaMonth by sharing that the superstar wrestler has granted more wishes through the Make-A-Wish foundation than any other celebrity at 650-plus.

The WWE world reacted to John Cena's incredible acts of kindness on social media.

"American hero," one user replied.

"John Cena [will] always remain a legend," tweeted another.

"The GOAT and a true legend."

"You can really see the pure joy in this child's face," another fan pointed out. "Thank you John, keep it up."

"John Cena = G.H.O.A.T (Greatest Hero Of All Time)."

"I want to beat this number one day," said a fellow WWE wrestler.

"'A life of significance is about serving those who need your gifts, your leadership, your purpose,'" a fan quoted John Cena. "Thank you for making a difference in the world."

Incredible stuff.