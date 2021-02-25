John Clayton Clarifies What He Said About J.J. Watt Teams

Earlier today, NFL insider John Clayton gave the latest scoop on the favorites to land superstar defensive end JJ Watt.

On ESPN Radio Wednesday morning, Clayton identified the Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills as the three frontrunners to woo Watt in the open market. Caught up in the frenzy of 2021 NFL offseason news, many fans and analysts misconstrued this statement — thinking these were the final candidates in the race for the three-time defensive player of the year.

.@JohnClaytonNFL says JJ Watt won't be coming to Pittsburgh. Tennessee, Green Bay, and Buffalo are the 3 teams. Raiders as a dark horse. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 24, 2021

Plenty of other teams are still in the running, including the dark horse Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders. Clayton took to Twitter to clarify his reports on Wednesday evening.

People are misinterpreting what I said on radio today. I said Tennessee, Green Bay and Buffalo were the leading teams for J.J. Watt but not the final three. Watt hasn't narrowed his list. The Cleveland Browns are still in. So are the Raiders. He has a dozen teams after him. — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) February 24, 2021

After a disappointing 4-12 season in 2020, Watt and the Texans front office mutually agreed to part ways this offseason. The long-time Houston staple was officially released for the franchise earlier this month.

Despite entering his 11th NFL season, Watt still has a lot left in the tank. This past season, the veteran DE recorded 52 tackles (14 for loss) and five sacks.

While any team would immediately accept the star defender with open arms, Watt still has a lot to think about with his free agency decision.

Where do you think Watt will land in 2021?