John Clayton Confirms Longtime NFL GM Is Stepping Down

On Sunday, the NFL Network reported that Steelers GM Kevin Colbert is expected to step down following the 2022 NFL Draft. During an appearance on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 “The Fan,” NFL writer John Clayton confirmed the report. Noting Colbert is “100%” out.

Per Andrew Fillipponi, “[John Clayton] confirms NFL Network report that Kevin Colbert will step down as Steelers GM after the April draft.” Adding, “[Clayton] said it’s 100%.”

Clayton’s confirmation all but ensures the end of an era in Pittsburgh. With veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger likely on his way out after this season, it appears Colbert will follow him through that door.

Colbert’s contract runs through April’s draft. And reportedly he’s told those within the organization he intends to retire some time after that process.

Since taking over in the Steelers’ front office, Colbert’s overseen a 225-124-3 record that includes three Super Bowl appearances and two world championships.

Overall, Kevin Colbert's first-round draft picks were pretty excellent… At least 4-5 Hall of Famers in there. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/VYFX9OE5JZ — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) January 9, 2022

His departure shouldn’t come as a complete shock to many. As the GM has taken a series of one-year deals over the past few seasons. Likely timing up his departure with the last member of the old regime, Ben Roethlisberger.

The gold standard for stability and success in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers now find themselves reloading at GM and QB.

No word yet on who will launch the new era of Steelers football.