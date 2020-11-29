John Clayton Says NFL Quarterback Needs To Be Benched

John Clayton has seen enough from one young NFL quarterback.

The longtime NFL insider says it’s time for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to be benched. He wants the Jets to go back to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Darnold, the former top NFL Draft pick, is struggling against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He completed 16 of 27 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. The Jets fell to the Dolphins, 20-3, to fall to 0-11 on the season.

Clayton says it’s time to go back to Flacco.

“It’s time to go back to Joe Flacco. Sam Darnold has been awful,” he tweeted.

It’s time to go back to Joe Flacco. Sam Darnold has been awful. — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) November 29, 2020

At this point, it really doesn’t matter. The Jets are 0-11 on the season and are better off losing games than they are winning games.

However, if they want to trade Darnold this offseason (assuming they get the No. 1 pick and take Trevor Lawrence) benching him could be beneficial.

The Jets probably want to avoid an injury and prevent his stock from dropping further than it already has. At this point, though, it’s tough to see the Jets getting a ton back for the former USC Trojans star.

It’s going to be a very interesting offseason in New York.