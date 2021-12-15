John Clayton Predicts What Ben Roethlisberger Will Do In 2022

Longtime NFL writer John Clayton isn’t buying the idea of Ben Roethlisberger playing beyond this season. On a Wednesday appearance with Pittsburgh’s 93.7 “The Fan,” Clayton said he thinks Big Ben is done.

NFL insider @JohnClaytonNFL on @937theFan on Big Ben's future: "His body's had it. He's done at the end of the year." — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 15, 2021

“His body’s had it,” Clayton told the station. “He’s done at the end of the year.”

Roethlisberger could very well be in the final month of his NFL career. Two weeks ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 39-year-old quarterback has been telling those around him that he intends this to be his final season in Pittsburgh.

The 6-6-1 Steelers are currently in the basement of the AFC North, but they aren’t buried yet. However, it’s hard to imagine Roethlisberger playing another year behind an offensive line (and team for that matter) that’s rebuilding.

This season, the two-time Super Bowl champ has shown flashes of the play that will eventually land him in Canton. But often there are Sundays where Big Ben looks every bit the part of a QB pushing 40.

With 3,066 passing yards this season, Ben Roethlisberger has passed for over 3,000 yards in a season for the 15th time in his career, becoming only the sixth player in NFL history to accomplish the feat. pic.twitter.com/E4oQwFMcUY — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 12, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger took a lot of punishment over the course of his 18-year career. The veteran quarterback has been sacked more than any other signal-caller in NFL history. And has proven himself to be one of the toughest players to ever line up behind center.

It’s worth noting that Schefter’s report refers to Roethlisberger saying it could be his last season “in Pittsburgh,” and not necessarily the NFL. But only time will tell.

For now, Big Ben is staying in the moment and is just 27 yards away from becoming fifth all-time in passing yards.